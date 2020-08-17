General News

New dates for mop up of Ghana Card registration released

File photo of a Ghana Card

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has released new dates for a mop-up exercise for the Ghana Card registration in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise will now start on August 24, 2020, and run until September 8, 2020.



The mop-up registration exercise had initially been set for August 16 to August 29 in the Greater Accra Region.



The NIA has also revised the dates for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions. The mop-up will now take place from August 27, 2020, to September 11, 2020.



The Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions had also been scheduled from August 20 to September 4.



The NIA commenced the mass Ghana Card registration exercise in 2019. It had registered over 7.2 million people as of January 16, 2020.

The mop-up exercise is targeting persons aged 15 years and above who were unable to register for the Ghana Card.



The Authority has already conducted a mop-up registration exercise in the Ashanti, Volta and the Oti Regions from August 2 to August 16, 2020.



The authority was unable to achieve its target of registering 80% of the population as the exercise was widely hampered by logistical challenges.



The NIA has targeted 16.7 million Ghanaians to register for the Ghana Card.

