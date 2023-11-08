Newly-elected NPP flagbearer Bawumia calls on 'mentor' ex prez Kufuor

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and ex president Kufuor

Newly-elected flagbearer of the NPP, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence on Monday.

Dr. Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday, after polling an impressive 61.74% in the Primaries, to beat three others.



After his historic election, to become the 4th leader of the NPP, former President Kufuor was the first person Dr. Bawumia visited as a flagbearer, our sources confirm.



The Monday visit was very private, and former President Kufuor was said to be excited to receive the man he appointed as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana in 2006 before he was poached into politics in 2008 to become the running mate of then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Throughout his interaction with delegates ahead of the NPP Primaries, Vice President Bawumia expressed appreciation to former President Kufuor for appointing him as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank.

And in his victory address on Saturday in Accra, Dr. Bawumia again paid glowing tributes to President Kufuor.



"I thank former President Kufour, who first allowed me to serve as a Deputy Central Bank Governor from where I was noticed and subsequently poached into politics. I truly appreciate his wise counsel and guidance over the years," Dr. Bawumia said.



KOD