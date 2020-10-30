Next NDC gov't will recruit 8,000 police personnel - Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC chairman

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has indicated that a total of 8,000 people will be recruited into the Ghana Police Service should the party win the December 7th general elections.

According to Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the recruitment would be part of measures the government will put in place to improve upon security situation; police and civilian ratio in the country.



Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo was speaking at a community engagement in Denu, within the Ketu South constituency on Wednesday, while on a campaign tour of the Volta region with the party’s running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.



He said, “President John Dramani Mahama says that I should inform you that he wants to improve the ratio between police and civilians when he becomes the next President of Ghana, and for that matter, for the four years that he is going to rule, for every year, 2,000 additional policemen and women will be recruited.”



“Our manifesto says out of the number of police officers who will be recruited, 40 per cent of them will be women,” he added.

The NDC national chairman, however, cautioned the police service not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to foment trouble.



“But I want to use this opportunity to caution the police not to allow themselves to be manipulated by government. They should see the civilians as their friends and that no political authority should use them to intimidate and harass people on election day.”



He further emphasized that “President Mahama is going to build a government of national unity. We want Ghanaians to know that the unity of this country is more paramount than any other parochial political interest.”