Next NDC government will pass Anti-Sexual Harassment Law - Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has hinted that the next NDC government will work towards the passing of an Anti-Sexual Harassment Law in the country.

The motive behind this, she said, was to tackle sexual harassment and gender-based violence across Ghana.



She continued that the Anti-Sexual Harassment Law when passed, will remove barriers to justice for victims of sexual harassment in both the workplace and the home.



In an interaction with Labour Organisations in Accra Thursday, November 26, 2020, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, “We are also laser-focused on prevention, which is why our government will work towards passing an Anti-Sexual Harassment Law to compel employers and co-workers to eliminate such conduct from the workplace entirely.”

“The John and Jane ticket of the NDC is committed to improving the relationship between government and worker unions. We respect workers and understand unions as an important aspect of our progress as a democracy,” she added.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also announced that the next NDC government will elevate Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) to a directorate level, to expand and re-equip it to be more effective.



