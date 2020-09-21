'Next NDC will resource Association of Small Scale Industries' - Naana Opoku-Agyemang assures

Vice Presidential Candidate for the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has said that an NDC-led government will regulate the Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI) to make workers in the informal sector better off for them to contribute their quota towards national development.

According to her, workers in the informal sector has been relegated to the background for far too long and it is time to take a look at the small scale industries and make them more vibrant and attractive to the youth.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said this while addressing various associations in the Western Region and NDC party supporters during a town hall meeting which was part of her 4-day-rescue tour of the Region.



She was accompanied by Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, former Minister for Petroleum and MP for Ellembelle; Mr. Alex Segbefia, former Minister for Health and Deputy National Campaign Manager; Dr. George Adja-Sipa Yankey, former Minister for Health; Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa former Deputy Minister for Education; Mr. Solomon Nkansah, NDC National Communications Director; and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson at the office of NDC's Vice-Presidential Candidate among others.



Some of the associations she met are the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers association, Farmers association, Market Women Association, Ghana Private Development Association, Women in Academia, Women in Technical Education and Development, Muslim Leaders in the Western Region among others.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang reiterated the need to regularize workers in the informal sector with pension schemes to make the sector viable and attractive to the youth.



"If the NPP had continued with our school infrastructural policy, the free SHS policy would not have suffered," she said.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang appealed to party supporters to redouble their efforts and campaign vigorously to ensure a resounding victory for the party.



Representatives from some of the ASSI, appealed to her to factor the ASSI into the developmental agenda of the nation and supply them with the basic resources.



The Regional Chairman of the party, Nana Kwame Toku urged foot soldiers and the campaign teams to intensify the campaign for a landslide victory come December 7, 2020.



He also appealed to them to go and and check their names in the voter's register in the on-going voter exhibition exercise.



Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency at Asasetre pledged that the next NDC government would construct a petrochemical industry together with a fertilizer plant in the Jomoro Constituency of the Region as the Akufo-Addo-led government had failed to build.



"The Akufo-Addo-led government had deceived the good people of Jomoro, they promised to build a Fertilizer plant for them but four years now they couldn't but we NDC government will build it from next year going so let's work hard and vote massively for the NDC", he stated.

