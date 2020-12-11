Next Parliament will be more diligent - Majority Leader

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is Majority Leader

The Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has said the next Parliament will be much more diligent in scrutinising reports and agreements that come before it.

He was optimistic that Ghana’s democracy will improve following the outcome of the parliamentary election.



The outcome of the polls he said will strengthen the House and make its work and oversight responsibility more efficient.



He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the formulation of laws, finance, agreements, loans, and the preparation of budget the House will be more efficient.

The Legislator said if we are to go by what has happened, then it will strengthen the work of parliament and that is positive.



He advised the House to consider appointing strong leadership, who will reach consensus in the interest of the country.



The Electoral Commission (EC) has officially issued a statement saying that the NPP currently has 137 seats in parliament, with the NDC having 136, one outstanding and an independent candidate.