Next on People & Places: Igbo King in Ghana talks about country, relations, ties with Ghanaians

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the last episode of People & Places, focus was placed on the Igbo community in Ghana and what they represent.

He also touched on the culture, traditions, and lifestyle of members of the Igbo community.

In the second part of the show, Dr. Eze Chukwudi Iheneku, Igbo Ndigbo, Ghana, shared the experience of the Igbo Community in Ghana.

He spoke among other things about how his people were welcomed by Ghanaian leaders and royalty, how their stay in Ghana has been, similarities and differences between them and Ghanaians among other things.

This episode of People & Places airs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch a glimpse of the full show airing tomorrow:

