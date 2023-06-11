1
Next on People & Places: Learning how to prepare a royal food among the Adas

Sun, 11 Jun 2023

This week on People & Places, we discovered the Ada way of preparing one staple food among a number of ethnic groups in Ghana; ‘Kaaweku’.

It is called ‘Apapransa’ by the Akans, ‘Akplijii’ by the Gas, and ‘Dzamkpl3’ in the Ewe language.

It’s a food prepared with roasted corn flour mixed with palm nut soup and crab.

The team had the privilege of learning how the Adas prepare this food from the Paramount Queen mother of the Ada Traditional Area and her women.

NaaNa Kabukuor Dagojo Dumaaley I explained how the food used to be prepared for royals in the community and on special occasions but over time is eaten also by mainstream members of the community.

She took us through the process and it was an interesting conversation.

Watch a preview of this episode of People & Places which airs on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV:

