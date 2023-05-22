0
Menu
News

Next on People&Places: Naming, marriage and customs of Adas

Video Archive
Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Next on People & Places, we explore and delve into the naming system of the Ada people.

They have an interesting way of naming - both male and females have unique names and there are a few dynamics to it.

We also look at how marriage works in a hybrid ethnic group as well as some puberty rites they have in place.

This time, the Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu Clan, Ayiku Akuako gave us more insight.

The next episode of People & Places airs on Tuesday, May 22, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch a preview of the show below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Related Articles: