Next on People&Places: Naming, marriage and customs of Adas

Next on People & Places, we explore and delve into the naming system of the Ada people.
They have an interesting way of naming - both male and females have unique names and there are a few dynamics to it.
We also look at how marriage works in a hybrid ethnic group as well as some puberty rites they have in place.
This time, the Stool Prince of the Kabiawe Yumu Clan, Ayiku Akuako gave us more insight.
The next episode of People & Places airs on Tuesday, May 22, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV.
Watch a preview of the show below:
