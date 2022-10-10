0
Menu
News

Next on People & Places: Spotlight on a popular Nigerian Community in Ghana – The Igbos

Video Archive
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They migrated from neighbouring Nigeria but today have become a part of the Ghanaian people, building their own community and headed by a King.

The Igbo Community in Ghana is our focus in this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.

Host, Wonder Ami Hagan sat with the King of the Igbo Community in Ghana – Dr. Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu who shed light about the interesting story of his people and their stay in Ghana.

This edition of People & Places airs on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 on GhanaWeb TV.

https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/people-places

Catch a glimpse of the show which airs tomorrow:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Related Articles: