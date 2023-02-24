Next on People & Places: Why you need to visit the oldest EP church in Amedzofe

2
Fri, 24 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As the oldest church, not only in Amedzofe but in the whole of the Avatime Traditional Area, the EP church has served the community for over 100 years since its establishment in 1889.

Inspired by the Germans, the church was established to introduce Christianity to the Avatime community, together with schools that were also introduced side by side.

Over the years, the church has not only served as a place of worship but also a monumental site for tourists who travel to Amedzofe to have a glimpse of the church.

In this episode of People & Places with focus on Amedzofe, we told the story about the oldest church in Amedzofe in the Volta Region.

This interview airs on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 on GhanaWeb TV.

Here’s a glimpse of what to expect:

