Next week on People & Places: All about the Ada Island Zoo

A trip to an animal island! That’s what we bring you in the upcoming episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.
This island is located in Ada, about 30 minutes from the township, and is one of the 30 islands in Ada.
Wonder Ami and her team uncovered beautiful and rare species of animals and fish at the Ada Island Zoo that has been operational for well over 10 years.
Our tour guide; Dubatey told us the various characteristics of each animal, and what they feed on, among other things.
Join us as we learn more on this episode of People & Places, airing on Tuesday, June 18, 2023.
Here’s a preview of the show:
