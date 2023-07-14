1
Menu
News

Next week on People & Places: All about the Ada Island Zoo

Video Archive
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A trip to an animal island! That’s what we bring you in the upcoming episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.

This island is located in Ada, about 30 minutes from the township, and is one of the 30 islands in Ada.

Wonder Ami and her team uncovered beautiful and rare species of animals and fish at the Ada Island Zoo that has been operational for well over 10 years.

Our tour guide; Dubatey told us the various characteristics of each animal, and what they feed on, among other things.

Join us as we learn more on this episode of People & Places, airing on Tuesday, June 18, 2023.

Here’s a preview of the show:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Related Articles: