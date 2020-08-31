General News

Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy that Mahama will win 2020 polls is 'konkonte' induced – Kofi Akpaloo

Leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Prophecies that former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for 2020, John Dramani Mahama will emerge victorious in the upcoming December 7 polls by founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie have been strongly disputed.

“It was a big lie from that guy Gaise after he ate heavy “Konkonte” and had that dream”, founder and leader of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo fumed on Kumasi-based Otec FM afternoon political talkshow monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The popular prophet took to his Facebook Wall to make the five deep prophecies of what he claimed he saw coming while predicting a winner for the opposition NDC against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.



In what appears to be attack to discredit the “Man of God” on “Dwabirem” show hosted by Mr. Cash, Mr. Kofi Akplooo believes there is no way flagbearers from the two main parties will win the polls apart from LPG.

“Mahama or Akufo-Addo none of them is going to win. God has also revealed to me spiritually that LPG with me as their flagbearer will win”, Mr. Akplooo told the people Ashanti Region.



“The support I have to win is massive and God has told me I am be the one to win. With NPP and NDC support combined, LPG will beat them”, founder Kofi Akpaloo bragged on the show.

