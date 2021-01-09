Nigerians mock ‘show of madness’ in Ghana Parliament

The moment soldiers entered Parliament

In an increasingly interconnected world, social media allows news in one country to ‘cross’ borders into neighbouring countries, sometimes going viral across the continent or the world.

When violent clashes broke out in Ghana’s Parliament, most major news agencies largely reported the military invasion. But long before that, videos of the prior clashes had begun spreading on social media.



The mocking reactions came mostly from Nigerians, especially of the Carlos Ahenkorah ballot snatching, Ursula Owusu - Akandoh seat fight before the military intervention.



“Ghana want to compete with Naija in show of madness,” one Twitter user said of the Ursula Owusu – Akandoh photo.



The Nigeria president’s digital media strategist, Tolu Ogunlesi, also commented on the same photo: “Ghana desperately wants to break the internet by force.”



Dele Momodou, publisher of the Ovation magazine described the ballot snatching as a “SHAME.” Other social media users across Africa from Uganda to Kenya expressed dismay at the reports.

An outlet popular with sharing continental facts, Africa Fact Zone, posted the ballot snatching video on its Twitter handle raking up thousands of views.



“Ghanaian MP, Carlos Ahenkorah receives beatings after he snatched the ballots from the Clerk of Parliament. Some of the ballots were recovered, while he chewed some,” their post said.



Below are some of the reactions:





Ghana want to compete with Naija in show of madness.. But this fight over sit in parliament house off me.. She do charm over the sit?? pic.twitter.com/XvLa122P5X — International Amebo #ENDSARS (@TheguyBBNaija) January 7, 2021

Reports indicate the ensuing clash lasted several hours until the army moved in, with national television broadcasting the drama live. After calm was restored, an opposition MP and a veteran politician, Alban Bagbin was elected speaker. — Ramathan Ggoobi (@rggoobi) January 7, 2021

Ghana desperately wants to break the internet by force. Bad timing alas... https://t.co/rt1vS4vLCd — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) January 7, 2021