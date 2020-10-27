Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Bannerman must sign bond of good behaviour - Bukom Banku

Renowned Ghanaian boxer cum TV presenter, Braimah Kamoko affectionately called Bukom Banku has asked law enforcement agencies to ensure that Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, and his opponent Nii Lante Bannerman sign a bond of good behaviour.

According to him, this will be the surest way of restoring peace in the constituency ahead and during the December 7 polls.



His call comes on the back of violence that erupted during a peace walk in the constituency between some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In an interaction with Citi News, Bukom Banku said, “they should be allowed to sign a bond of good behaviour and pledge that if violence continues to erupt in the constituency, they will both be jailed. We can’t follow these two people for our families to be maimed and destroyed in this constituency. When you call the two people to order, the fight in Odododiodoo will stop…”



While making his request known, he also called for the immediate arrest and arraignment of the two leaders of the major political parties in the constituency.

“They have to be arrested and put before court,” he said.



In his attempt to narrate exactly what happened on Sunday, he recounted that he had cautioned persons involved to desist from causing further disruptions but that did not work.



“…Before the fight, I told them not to fight. Immediately I left there, there was a fight. What is going on in this community? I went to the Regional Police Commander to tell him that, if they don’t forestall the violence in Odododiodoo, there will be war in Ghana and people will die. We are all brothers. The nation is not for NDC or NPP. The nation is for all of us,” he added.



