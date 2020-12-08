Nii Lante Vanderpuye claims he has been attacked by police officers

Incumbent Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has alleged that he and his family have been attacked by officers of the Ghana Police Service in their hotel room.

According to the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary Candidate for Odododiodio, the said police officers threw tear gas into his hotel room after he refused to open the door for them.



He said the attacks from the police came minutes after they were attacked by some members of the ruling suspected members of the New Patriotic Party.



Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye disclosed this to GH ONE TV in an interview.

“I have been attacked by Policemen in my hotel room. They threw tear gas into my room to force us to open the door by I won’t open the door to them.”



