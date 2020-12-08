Nii Lantey Vanderpuye released from Police custody

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

GhanaWeb has confirmed the release of the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, who was arrested by personnel of the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday morning.

He was picked up from the Modak Hotel where he was lodging following a shooting incident.



Two other persons were also arrested and sent to the Central Police Station for interrogation.

Reports indicate that the MP who is aiming to retain the Odododiodio parliamentary seat has won a majority of the votes from the various polling stations.