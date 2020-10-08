Nii Lantey files, predicts victory by 65%

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency Jonathan Nii Tackie-Commey on, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, successfully filed the nomination on behalf of incumbent Member of Parliament, Nii Lante Vanderpuye at the District office of the Electoral Commission.

The Director of Election of the NDC in the constituency, Joseph Odoi and other executives, as well as teaming supporters, accompanied him.



Speaking to Rainbowradioonline.com, Nii Tackie-Commey said the victory of the NDC is assured because the MP has performed and the voters will reward him for his massive work.



He rubbished claims that the MP has not done anything for the constituency.



He was also optimistic the presidential candidate former President John Dramani Mahama will win the polls massively.



On his part, the Director of Elections predicted victory for the parliamentary candidate with over 21,000 votes and 65% of the valid votes cast.



He also affirmed the MP has performed extraordinarily and would be returned.

The NDC he noted has won 6 out of 8 elections in the parliamentary race and history will repeat itself.



He expressed worry over the way the EC conducted the registration exercise saying it is strange the EC has not released the final register although candidates have started filing their nominations.



Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye for the Odododiodio constituency retained his seat as the MP of the area after the 2016 polls



He defeated his main opponent Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in a keenly contested election.



Others who also contested for the Odododiodio seat were Sampson Issaka of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), William Larbi for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), and Jonathan Mitchel Heward Mills for All Peoples Congress (APC).



He won by 36,606 as against NPP’s 26,671 votes.