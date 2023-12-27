Nine file nominations to contest NPP primary in Western North

NPP flag

Source: GNA

Nine New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspirants have filed their nominations to contest the party’s parliamentary primary in the Western North Region.

The NPP has three constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Region, namely; Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai, Sefwi-Wiawso and Akontombra.



Festus Bumangamah Agyapong, an Engineer, Atta Boamah, a former District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wiawso, Dr Francis Xavier Andoh-Adjei, a Health Policy and System Advisor, Martin Bonye, and Golly Antwi Bosiako, the party’s Regional Women Organiser, filed to contest in the Sefwi-Wiawso Constituency.



Alfred Obeng Boateng, the incumbent MP for Bibiani-Anwhiaso-Bekwai and Dr Emmanuel Borko Nuako, had submitted their forms to contest in the Constituency.



For the Akontombra Constituency, Alex Djonobuah Tetteh, the incumbent MP and Appiah Kubi Baidoo, a former DCE had filed to contest in the area.

Mufthaw Yusif, former Akontombra Constituency Youth Organiser, who had earlier picked forms to contest in the primary, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he had withdrawn from the contest to support Baidoo.



His aim was to support him to win the primary and subsequently retain the seat for the party in the 2024 general election.



Felix Foster Ackah, the Regional Secretary of the NPP, told the GNA in an interview that the aspirants would be vetted between January 3 and 5, next year, to continue the electoral process.



He urged the aspirants to conduct themselves well in the interest of peace and unity of the party.