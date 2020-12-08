Nkoranza North: NDC snatches Dep. Defence Minister’s seat, Kofi Adams wins Buem

Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro, who is also the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North has lost his seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Joseph Kwasi Mensah.

Mr Mensah obtained 15,124 votes to beat the incumbent MP, who managed to poll 10,978 votes.



The Parliamentary candidates of the GFP had four votes, GCPP had nine, APC pulled 16 votes, LPG had 21, PNC had 22, PPP managed to garner five votes, NDP also pulled five and the independent candidate had 35 votes.



The total ballot cast was 26,614 of which 25,619 were valid while 995 votes were rejected.



The first deputy minority chief whip of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Ahmed Ibrahim, has for the fourth successive time defeated NPP’s Joe Danquah to maintain his seat in the Banda Constituency.



The incumbent MP first defeated Mr. Danquah in 2008 to unseat him in the then Tain/Banda Constituency.

He has since remained MP after the creation of the Banda Constituency in 2012.



Ahmed Ibrahim amassed 8,276 against Joe Danquah’s 8,195.



Provisional results from the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region show that the incumbent New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tempane and a Deputy Attorney General, Mr Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has failed to retain the seat.



He polled 16,462 votes against 20,939 votes garnered by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate, Miss Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi.



Meanwhile, former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Kofi Adams, has won the Buem Constituency seat in the Oti Region.

Mr Adams won 18,528 votes against the NPP’s Lawrence Kwame Aziale who had 6,843 votes.



Cape Coast South retained National Democratic Congress’s Kweku Ricketts-Hagan as Member of Parliament but gave Nana Akufo Addo a win over NDC’s John Mahama.



The incumbent MP polled 21,118 while the Chief Executive of the CCMA, Mr Ernest Arthur of the NPP polled 19,714.



The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has retained his seat.



He beat the New Patriotic Party’s Alhaji Alidu Seidu with 51,694 votes.

Alhaji Seidu who went into the election with a divided front polled 30,950 votes.



The wife of former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman was declared the winner of the seat by Electoral Commission (EC) at Saltpond Tuesday morning.



The District Electoral Officer, Mr. Owusu Ansah declared Ophelia Mensah Hayford of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) winner over two other candidates from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), reports Emmanuel J.K. Arthur.



She obtained 36,091 votes representing 51.83% while her close contender, NDC’s James Essuon gained 32,379 votes representing 46.76%.