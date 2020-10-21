No. 1 position on the ballot God-favoured for Akufo-Addo – John Boadu

John Boadu, General Secretary of NPP and President Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu has welcomed the Number One position of his party on the ballot paper for the December 7 elections.

He said the first position indicates that the NPP is a leader in providing development projects for the country and its people.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) picked Number 2 during the balloting exercise held at the head office of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on Tuesday, October 20.



Mr Boadu told journalists after the balloting that the “Number 1 position makes it easier because in terms of all spheres of our economy we are Number One”.



“In terms of infrastructural development, in terms of managing the economy, in terms of getting financial in terms of everything in this country. Nana Addo has paved the way, he is the Number One.

“We wouldn’t have had any problem being placed anywhere on the ballot because Nana Addo is well known, the NDC people know him well and they are going to vote for him.



“Only that God wants to prove to the whole world that the New Patriotic Party is the Number One party in Ghana. It is the number in development and Number One in bringing Free SHS. We are Number One in bringing almost everything in this country.



“Look at all social intervention programmes it is the NPP, it is number one.”