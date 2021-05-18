No Delta Force member stormed security capo's office - Former Chairman

Former Chairman of Delta Force says defunct vigilante group did not attack DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo

A former Chairman of the disbanded vigilante group, Delta Force, Mohammed Seidu, has denied claims that the men who attacked the Ashanti Region National Security Coordinator, DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo in his office were members of the defunct vigilante group, Delta Force.

Mohammed Seidu has therefore challenged DCOP Ayensu Opare Addo to mention any names if he knows them.



“No member of Delta Force team has gone to his office to tackle him”. But asked by the Host of the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, Alfred Ocansey who attacked the security capo, Mohammed Seidu rather directed his anger at DCOP Opare.



“He knows. So when you call him he will tell you. He said Delta Force, he mentioned Security and when we talk of National Security in this country, everybody knows where they are and if you want to know just go there and make your enquiries. If it is true they are from National Security, they will tell you. So no member of Delta Force has gone to the office to do such a thing. Seidu stressed.

A group of supposed members of pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force stormed the offices of the national security coordinator in an attempt to get him out of office but the operation was foiled.



DCOP Opare who later recounted the incident to journalists said, “They handcuffed me and hit me with an AK-47”. However, according to Mohammed Seidu, Delta Force doesn’t exist.



“No member of the Delta Force is in the National Security. They are all in their homes. We all heard it on radio [the incident that happened at the National Security Office]. I will organise all of them for you to see them and if you go and they tell you this is from National Security, they will testify in my presence”, he stated