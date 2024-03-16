No Ghanaian on Russia's official list of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine

President Akufo-Addo and Vladimir Putin

No Ghanaian has been involved in fighting on the side of Ukraine in its two-year war with Russia.

This is according to the Russian Ministry of Defence's breakdown of countries whose citizens were serving as mercenaries in the war that started in February 2022.



In a March 14, 2024 X post on the Foreign Ministry's official handle, Russia said a total of 13,387 mercenaries had arrived in Ukraine since February 24, 2024, out of which 5,962 had so far been eliminated.



In giving a continental breakdown for Africa, a total of 13 countries were listed out of which Nigeria had the highest number (97) followed by Algeria, South Africa, Guinea and Senegal with 60, 35, 10 and 15 mercenaries respectively.



African mercenaries were 249 in total out of which 103 had been killed so far.



Reports in recent months by the BBC showed that a Tanzanian and Zambian have been killed on the frontlines.



Kenya, one of the countries said to have 5 citizens fighting as mercenaries has formally rejected the Russian claims.

See total mercenary list by Russia







Meanwhile, in October 2023, reports emerged of a group that was reportedly recruiting fighters to fight on the side of Russia.



They were said to have been contacted by the assigns of Russian mercenary group, Wagner Forces.



The group is known to be a strong force in some West African countries relative to the fight against terrorism.



The group is said to be a major contributor of fighters for Russia.

