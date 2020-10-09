No Ghanaian will pay a ‘Pesewa’ for primary health care under Mahama – Omane Boamah

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Former Communications Minister

Former Communications Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah has stated that access to primary healthcare will be at no cost to the Ghanaian if National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is elected President in the December 7, elections.

Addressing the media in Accra on Thursday, the Health Policy, Planning and Financing Analyst said, Mr. Mahama is determined “to fix the high out of pocket payments,” Omane Boamah



Dr. Omane Boamah addressing the media said, "with Free Primary Health Care, nobody – we mean no Ghanaian – will pay a ‘pesewa’ at any primary health care facility when he or she is attended to,” the former Presidential Spokesperson stated.

Below is the full address of Dr. Omane Boamah



