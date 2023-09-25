No Harvard conference costs US$30K - Adwoa Safo's 2020 scholarship sum contested

Harvard is an Ivy League university in the United States

Sangu Delle, a member of the Board of Overseers at Harvard University, has stated that no conference at the American Ivy League institution costs US$30,000.

He was reacting to a 2020 GETFund scholarship report by the Auditor-General which priced the total sum of bursary allocated to a sitting Member of Parliament as US$30,000 in lieu of a conference at Harvard.



The MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, at the time was also the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament and had benefitted from the scholarship along with other politicians among others Energy and Employment and Labour Relations ministers.



Sarah Adwoa Safo’s conference, according to the official report, was priced at a total of US$29,804, covering tuition and living allowance.



"I’m on the Board of Overseers at Harvard University and I can tell you for a FACT that there’s no conference at Harvard that costs $30,000 for attendees. “Hon” Adwoa Safo & the others need to be in jail for such reckless abuse of public funds," he tweeted over the weekend.



Delle was among hundreds of diasporans who joined the anti-government #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest online.

Among others, he promised to bear the cost of treatment for some people who suffered brutality by police after they were illegally arrested on September 21, the first day of the three-day protest.



