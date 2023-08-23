No Ken, no vote! - Movement declares support for Kennedy Agyapong

The group has declared their support for Kennedy Agyapong

An independent group named "The Grassroots Movement" has thrown their support behind the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong.

Comprising supporters from across the political spectrum, "The Grassroots Movement" converged on the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi on August 22, 2023, to address the media. Their message was that Ghana urgently requires a leader who embodies pragmatism, patriotism, honesty, and discipline, succinctly encapsulated as the "P. P. H. D" leadership traits.



Kennedy Agyapong has consistently championed the cause of discipline, urging Ghanaians to cast aside indiscipline in favor of genuine patriotism and unwavering honesty.



The members of "The Grassroots Movement," include market women, hawkers, business magnates, masons and persons from all segments of society.



The movement outdoored a mantra "No Ken, No Vote 2024."



An unnamed leader of the group told the press: "There is no discipline in Ghana, so the reason why I believe we need Kennedy Agyapong is that he is disciplined, and he speaks the truth also.



"For me also, I believe in Kennedy Agyapong because he is not afraid of anything, he is bold in his decisions.

"There is nothing going on in Ghana, so I decided not to vote again but as I realized Kennedy Agyapong’s bid for the presidency, I have changed my mind to support him because he even criticizes his own party people."



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.

















