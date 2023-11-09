No MP has kicked against NAPO as NPP running mate - Dormaa East MP

Paul Twum Barima is the MP for Dormaa East

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barima, has debunked reports suggesting that Members of Parliament from the Majority side are kicking against the nomination of the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, as running mate to NPP flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Twum Barima, there has not been any secret meeting on the subject matter of who will partner the vice president, even though some names including those of some Members of Parliament have come up.



“We have heard the name of our Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, 1st Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, and also Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. From where I sit, I think Dr. Opoku Prempeh is the frontrunner. No MP has also kicked against him [NAPO] as suggested in some media reports.



“Even though, it will be politically expedient to select the running mate from the stronghold of our party which is the Ashanti Region. The flagbearer must not be stampeded in this selection process. I have no doubt that Dr. Bawumia, with his solid political experience, will select someone who will be accepted by the rank and file of the party," he said in an interview.



The MP expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s capacity to lead the NPP to make history by winning a 3rd consecutive victory known as "breaking the 8."

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE