4
Menu
News

No NPP member can subvert the will of Ghanaians in 2024 Elections - Sammy Gyamfi

112639765 Sammygyamfi NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, says nobody in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can subvert the will of the people of Ghana in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Gyamfi was responding to a comment by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, that the NPP will do anything within its means to retain power in the 2024 elections.

Addressing NPP supporters at Mpraeso in the Eastern Region after a health walk as part of activities marking this year's Kwahu Easter on Saturday morning (April 8), Mr Acheampong, who is also the NPP Member of Parliament for Abetifi said it will never happen that NPP will hand over power to the NDC.

He said the NPP will do what it takes to retain power and that "we have the men".

He said the NPP has what it takes to quell any form of ill conduct that the NDC may be planning to use to win the 2024 elections.

However, responding to Mr Acheampong's comment, the NDC Communications Officer said "Sovereignty resides in the people and not in a man who only served as a mere Airman Basic (the lowest enlisted rank in the United States Air Force immediately below airman) for about 2 years."

For him, the former Deputy National Security Minister has no locus to threaten any NDC member and that the NDC will go into the 2024 elections well prepared.

He expressed the hope that "majority of the Ghanaian electorate will surely vote for change come 2024 and nobody can subvert their will."

Mr Gyamfi said "If Bryan and his ilk are motivated by getting away with the evil they perpetrated during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election and the 2020 elections, then they are sorely mistaken, for it will not be business as usual. Notice is hereby served."

He has, therefore, asked the supporters of the NDC to "ignore the ludicrous tantrums of Bryan Acheampong."

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: