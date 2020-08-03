General News

No acid in Bernice alcohol-based hand sanitizer - FDA

The FDA says the sanitizer is safe for use

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disclosed that Bernice Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is safe for use and does not contain acid.

A viral video of a hand sanitizer with the name Bernice Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer was said to be acidic by demonstrators in the video who poured the content of the product on a T-Shirt



However, a statement by the FDA Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Delese A. A. Darko confirmed that the hand sanitizer does not contain acidic content and is safe for use.



The FDA confirmed that upon seeing the video, the authority “dispatched its market surveillance team to gather samples of the said brand from various locations”.



According to the FDA, “samples of the Bernice Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer was tested and found to be compliant with the test parameters for sanitizers".

The FDA urged Ghanaians to check their websites for all registered hand sanitizers before use or purchase.



Read the full statement below





