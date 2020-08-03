No acid in Bernice alcohol-based hand sanitizer - FDA

Click for Market Deals →
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has disclosed that Bernice Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is safe for use and does not contain acid.
A viral video of a hand sanitizer with the name Bernice Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer was said to be acidic by demonstrators in the video who poured the content of the product on a T-Shirt
However, a statement by the FDA Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Delese A. A. Darko confirmed that the hand sanitizer does not contain acidic content and is safe for use.
The FDA confirmed that upon seeing the video, the authority “dispatched its market surveillance team to gather samples of the said brand from various locations”.
According to the FDA, “samples of the Bernice Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer was tested and found to be compliant with the test parameters for sanitizers".
The FDA urged Ghanaians to check their websites for all registered hand sanitizers before use or purchase.
Read the full statement below
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Coronavirus: Don’t buy substandard sanitizers, report products – FDA
- Two fake FDA inspectors arrested in Kpone
- FDA rated high on WHO quality standards
- Rapid Diagnostic Test not registered for coronavirus – FDA alerts
- COA Herbal Centre must collaborate with FDA to deal with contamination - Pharmacists Forum
- Read all related articles