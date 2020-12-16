No amount of whining can change 2020 presidential results - NPP to Mahama

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a swipe at the Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming he is out of touch with reality as it questions his insistence on having won the 2020 Presidential elections.

Its General Secretary, John Boadu at a press conference on Tuesday condemned the pockets of protests being held across the country by the NDC, further describing the Party’s posture of not seeking legal redress as “childish”.



According to him, the power lies only in the court to overturn the declaration of the Electoral Commission, therefore, if Mr Mahama and the NDC want to challenge the results, they must adopt the legal means.



He also took a jibe at the opposition’s Presidential candidate noting that “the courts do not operate on the whims of a presidential candidate behaving like a child who is crying over candies or spilt milk.



“Courts operate according to evidence,” he added.



The Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa on Wednesday called the 2020 presidential election for the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo.



Since then the NDC, in several press conferences, has rejected the declaration describing it as a stolen verdict and vowing to exploit all available options to challenge the results declared.

They have, however, so far shied away from discussing its legal options.



Reacting to this, the General Secretary challenged Mr Mahama to reveal the exact number he believes the EC has robbed him of.



He indicated that the failure of the former President to provide credible data to back his claims “further entrenches his reputation as an incompetent person.”



“When he was asked on VOA yesterday, all he said was he is doing an audit. It’s almost 10 days after elections, we, the NPP in 12 hours knew exactly the number of votes our Presidential Candidate has garnered. We had all the pink sheets from the over 38,000 polling stations in Ghana”.



“This is how a competent government and party behaves. Now, it baffles me that John Mahama is incompetent in government and even worse in opposition.”