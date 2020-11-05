‘No campaign song by any celebrity can influence our votes’ – Ghanaians declare

Some Ghanaians have emphasized that they will not be influenced by any campaign song.

According to these individuals who spoke to GhanaWeb TV on November 4, 2020, they will compare the track records of the various political parties in the country before deciding who to vote for in the December polls.



To them, this election is about who demonstrates his or her ability to lay a good foundation for the transformation of the country as well as responding to the concerns of the youth.



“No celebrity can decide for me which political party I should vote for. If the party’s policies favour me, I will vote for them. For example, I won’t vote based on the fact that Sarkodie has endorsed a certain political party. That cannot influence me,” a gentleman said.



“It’s a good thing for a celebrity to endorse any kind of political party. What is unfair is when they lure others into accepting to vote for that particular party. If you are a citizen of this country, you need to vote for a party based on its policies and track records. Any other thing is irrelevant,” said another.



Highlighting some of the policies that could influence their votes, some stated that the implementation of the Free SHS Programme by the current NPP administration is commendable.

They also applauded the government’s decision to extend the free supply of water to consumers till the end of the year.



“I’ll vote based on the works and policies of each government. For instance, this government has brought free SHS to the country; we enjoy free electricity, free water and so on. Nowadays, I take my bath seven times a day because I don’t pay for water. I have fifteen nieces and nephews who are currently benefitting from the free SHS policy,” an individual commented.



“Nobody can decide for me who I should vote for. It’s the works of a particular government that will speak for itself. I will weigh the policies of each government and through that, I’ll cast my vote. I have eight nieces and nephews who are currently enjoying free SHS,” another stated.



Watch the full video below



