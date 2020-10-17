No chief or politician can influence my decision – Akwatia Police Commander warns

File photo of a voter casting her vote

The Akwatia District Police Commander, DSP Yaw Dankwa Agyekum, has warned they are ready to deal with any recalcitrant persons who intend to cause mayhem in the December 7 polls at the Akwatia Constituency of the Eastern Region.

He spoke on the sidelines of a peace walk organised by the Ghana Pentecostal Council of churches.



“I am not God, but that bad word of Akwatia being a flash point has been used to cover the good deeds in Akwatia for far too long. We would remove it from Akwatia,” DSP Dankwa Agyekum sounded.



He added that anyone who fails to comply with the law would be dealt with.



“We have the law, God is law. Whoever complies with the law will have peace. Anybody who is not ready to comply with the law would be dealt with.”



He gave assurance that the law and the court system will be used to “deter those who think they can flout the rules”.

“We will do the right thing for Akwatia. During my administration, if you commit any crime I would not spare you and no politician or chief can influence my decision.”



The two-hour peace walk was patronised by the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christians, Muslims and their followers in the constituency.



Aspirants for the two major political parties pledged their commitment to peace towards the election.



NPP’s Ernest Kumi asked the youth not to channel their youthful exuberance into unfruitful political activities.



The NDC aspirant, Henry Boakye Yiadom, on his part, wants all parties to walk the peace talk.

Outgoing Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency Mercy Gyamfi urged the constituents to retain the peace experienced in the 2016 elections.



The Akwatia Constituency has been a flashpoint in past elections.



The Chairman for the Ghana Pentecostal Council of Churches in Akwatia, Rev. Samuel Edzii Davidson, who led the peace walk, was hopeful the pledge to peace would be adhered to.



The Chief of Akwatia, Osabarima Kofi Boateng, and the Denkyembour District Chief Executive (DCE), Seth Brinkorang Ofosu, pointed out that without peace, development would erode the constituency.