No gunshot incident at NDC Conference in Cape Coast - Police

The police have issued a statement explaining the violent incidents that nearly marred the National Youth and Women’s Organizers Conference held over the weekend.

According to a statement posted on their Facebook handle (December 11), the police said the violent incident of 24-hours prior involved the use of among others stones, clubs and chairs by rival gangs.



The police’s account is contrary to reports in the media that suggested that gunshots were heard and that two people had sustained gunshot wounds.



“While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.



“The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident,” the statement read in part.



The police also issued photos of 16 people said to have been captured on official recordings engaging in violent activities. A ransom of GHC10,000 has been placed on the head of each of the suspects.



Read the full police statement below:

POLICE DECLARE SIXTEEN PEOPLE WANTED FOR VIOLENT DISTURBANCES AT NDC'S NATIONAL YOUTH AND WOMEN'S CONGRESS HELD AT CAPE COAST



Following violent disturbances at the NDC's National Youth and Women's Congress held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on December 10, 2022, 16 people have so far been declared wanted in connection with the violence.



While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.



The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.



After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted.



A GHC10,000.00 reward has been set aside for any member of the public who can provide credible information to the police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.

The photographs of the 16 wanted persons extracted from the Police specific-footages are published for the public to assist us in this regard.



Investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice.



