No honeymoon for me if I win – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Flagbearer for the 2024 general elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said he will start work immediately when given the greenlight by Ghanaians to rule as president, unlike his key opponent, the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, who expects to be allowed a period of rest.

While addressing party faithful and Easter celebrants at Kwahu, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the need for energetic campaigning and the need for the grassroot to be engaged extensively in the party’s attempt to break the eight.



He called on all present to, at all times, trumpet and preach the policies and achievements of the NPP.



“Unlike Mahama, he wants a honeymoon. After being elected, he won’t come back again so he won’t mind you. As for me, I’ll come back in 2028. So, I would have to ensure I do my best for you all. So, everyone must campaign very well.



"Today, we are going door to door, house to house campaign to bring victory. It is possible, we are going to break the eight,” he said during his "It is Possible Mega Easter Walk and Mini Rally" at Kwahu on Saturday, March 30, 2024.

At the same event, the vice president announced new measures his government, if voted for, would employ to combat illegal mining.



Among the many measures is that his government will not set ablaze excavators and other machines seized from galamseyers.



