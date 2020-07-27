General News

No jabs in Naana Opoku Agyeman’s policy statement – Campaign Team

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mahama's running mate

The Spokesperson of the opposition NDC 2020 Election Campaign team, James Agyenim Boateng says the party’s Running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman’s first policy statement will be devoid of tantrums.

According to him, the speech will be geared towards improving the lives of Ghanaians and not targeted at running down political opponents as is the case sometimes.



“There’s a job to be done, there’s life to be improved. She brings a lot of those things to the table and so if you’re expecting jab and tantrums throwing, I’m sorry to disappoint you. She’s here to raise the bar.”



The main opposition NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, will later today [Monday, July 27, 2020] outdoor his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was named running mate to the former President on June, 06.

The event has been scheduled for 6:45 pm.



It will also be broadcast live on various radio and television platforms as well as on social media platforms.



The outdooring will see Prof. Opoku-Agyemang make her maiden policy statement after her announcement as a running mate.

