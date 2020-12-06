No late start of polls on Election Day – Dr Serebour Quaicoe assures

Dr Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC) has revealed plans by the commission to start polls at exactly 7am across all polling stations in the country.

Over the years, one of the main challenges that have confronted the conduct of elections in Ghana is the late start of polls at various polling stations.



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said they hope the phenomenon of starting polls very late would be curtailed in this election.



“Our prayer is that the electoral materials have arrived at the constituencies ahead of time. So we hope that by 6am every preparation will be put together for the election to commence at exactly 7am in all the polling stations across the length and breadth of the country,” he added.

“We’re so prepared that even the main elections on the 7th of December can be done today,” he concluded.



Ghanaians will on Monday December 7, 2020 to elect a new President and Members of Parliament(MPs) in all the sixteen regions across the country.