No leader has plans for Ghana; everyone relies on trial and error - Newspaper editor

Ex Presidents Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills, Mahama And President Akufo Addo (L-R): Ex-presidents Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills, Mahama and president Akufo-Addo

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Editor of the Hawk Newspaper, Charles McCarthy has lamented the lack of long-term vision in Ghana’s infrastructure development

Speaking during the ‘Editor’s Take’ session on the Happy Morning Show Charles McCarthy expressed deep concerns about the lack of concrete plans for Ghana’s development, particularly concerning the country’s infrastructure projects.

He believes that Ghana has been deceiving itself when it comes to constructing lasting roads and infrastructure. He highlighted the lack of determination in building roads that can stand the test of time and withstand the challenges posed by natural elements and heavy usage.

“It’s as if we are contrasting roads and asphalt alike,” McCarthy remarked, emphasizing the haphazard approach towards infrastructure development. He challenged Ghanaians to name even five road networks across the country’s 16 regions, constructed in the Fourth Republic, that have managed to endure for 10 years.

“We need to come to the realization of the fact that we don’t have plans for our country, Ghana. That is why we see so many try and error with the leaders we choose,” he added.

