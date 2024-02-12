News

No light, no Grammys, no AFCON trophy: How Ghanaians trolled Nigeria after loss to Ivory Coast

Nwabili Crying The Ghana-Nigeria banter on social media took a new twist after the result on Sunday night

Mon, 12 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For Ghanaians involved in the social media banter with their Nigerian neighbours on social media, the result of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final was nothing less than an opportunity to exert revenge for weeks of being subjected to trolling for the nation’s poor show at the tournament.

Despite making it to the finals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday were beaten by the host nation who came from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 victory at the end of the match.

Several Ghanaian social media users including some popular figures have since taken to their pages to fire salvos at their West African neighbours.

Some mocked the notorious power blackout in Nigeria, others pointed to Nigeria's loss to South Africa at the just-ended Grammys, others even attacked the Nigerian political establishment.

The Super Eagles would have secured their fourth AFCON trophy and with that been at par with the Black Stars had they won.

The Ivorians, meanwhile, have won their third title, equaling Nigeria on the top winners chart topped by Egypt.

Ghana exited the 2023 AFCON in the group stages after managing a single point from three group matches.

The 2023 AFCON was held in Ivory Coast from January 10, 2024 to February 11.

Ivory Coast became the ninth country to host and win the tournament, following in the footsteps of the likes of Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria and Tunisia.

See some social media reactions below:



















