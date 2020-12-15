No man born of a woman can overturn the 2020 election result – Kennedy Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong

The outcome of the 2020 elections as read by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission is signed and sealed and no amount of protest or court action can reverse it, Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has said.

Following the declaration of the result, there have been agitations by the National Democratic Congress and its supporters over what the party holds to be a rigged election.



While challenging the results of some constituencies, the NDC has refused to accept the presidential results, maintaining that the process was flawed.



John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the party said at a press conference he will not concede defeat to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was declared the winner by Jean Mensa on December 9.



“And if we are to progress as a nation, if we are to live up to the inheritance of our history, one for which people have paid the ultimate price. I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalized results of a flawed election,” he said.

But as Ghanaians brace themselves for an election petition similar to that of 2012, Kennedy Agyapong has announced that nothing can reverse the announcement made by Jean Mensa.



“Nobody in this country is scared of the NDC and no man born of a woman can overturn the decision declared by the EC. We are no kids in this country and we won’t sit down and allow people to destroy this country. In 2012, when we had issues we went to court.”



Kennedy Agyapong also stated that officials of the NDC who were caught distributing monies to voters at the polling station in his constituency were beaten.



“I saw them distributing money and we beat them good and calm was restored. They were sharing monies at the polling station and we beat them well,” he said.