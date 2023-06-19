2
No one is forcing NPP MPs to follow Bawumia - Collins Ntim replies critics

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, Collins Augustine Ntim has denied claims that some NPP Members of Parliament are being coerced to declare their support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is contesting to be the flagbearer of the party.

Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Adjei Agyepong urged the party to allow the Vice President to do his own campaign "instead of forcing people to declare their support for him; which is not good. It's against the tenets of our party"

