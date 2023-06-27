No person or vehicle has been shot at Assin North - Police

Logo of the Ghana Police Service

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed there is no record or report of an individual or vehicle being shot at in Assin North.

The police admitted that there have been pockets of incidence in the Assin North Constituency here and there but news about shooting in the air is false.



"We wish to state that no person or vehicle has been shot at within the constituency. All the recorded incidents are being investigated and Police have also arrested some suspects who are in custody assisting our investigation," a police statement reads.



The police, however, added that enough security personnel have been deployed to the Assin North Constituency to ensure the safety of residents.



"Adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the constituency to ensure security law and order for the remaining period of the election and beyond," the statement added.



Reports indicate that voting has ended in several polling stations in Assin North and the counting of ballots is underway.

