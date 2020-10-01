No political party behind Western Togoland crisis - Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea is a member of the NPP's communication team

A member of the Communications Team of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea has dismissed suggestions that secessionist groups in the Volta region are being backed by a major political party in the country.

According to Mr Akomea, no political party in the country supports the activities of groups fighting for the Independence of the Western Togoland.



Some conspiracy theories have have suggested that the governing NPP is behind the activities of the secessionist groups in the Volta region.



But in an interview on Morning Starr on Thursday, Mr Akomea who is also the Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) stated that no party in Ghana wants a breakaway state.



According to him, what is happening in the Volta region is being orchestrated by some disgruntled individuals in the region.



“No party is behind the Western Togoland…I have told people that the NDC is not behind it because that’s their stronghold. Why would they want to do that? Because if they are, it will leave them in perpetual opposition. What we have in the Volta Region is a very tiny group of disgruntled people who want to give actions to their disgruntlement.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo says he trusts security agencies in the country to handle the Western Togoland movement.He says his job is to assure Ghanaians that institutions are in place to deal with separatists and he is on top of it.“I have to be calm because institutions are in place. The security agencies are doing their work. They’ve started already and we’ll see results. If I panic, the country panics. It’s like the COVID-19 disease, if I had panicked, fear would have gripped all of us.



“But I know the work that God has appointed me to do, if I panic, the entire nation will also panic. That is not the purpose of leadership. I’m supposed to assure people that our country will work. What is happening in the Volta Region in the time of these handfuls – it’s just a handful of people, these secessionists – we’ll deal with it. I have no doubts about it.



“I trust the security agencies. I trust the Armed Forces. I trust the Police. I trust their leadership. The intelligence agencies, I know they are all working very, very, very hard to make sure that this matter is dealt with as quickly as possible’,” the President said while campaigning in the Ashanti region Wednesday.







