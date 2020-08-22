General News

No politically-engineered voter roll can save failed Akufo-Addo – Haruna Attah

Haruna Attah, Ghana’s ex-High Commissioner to Namibia

Ghana’s ex-High Commissioner to Namibia, Haruna Attah has said in his a yet-to-be-launched book that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed and that no politically-engineered register of voters can stop his defeat in the 7 December polls.

“No politically-engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the next 165 days”, the veteran journalist wrote in his book: ‘Ahwene Pa Nkasa: Standing with JDM’.



“With or without a register, the NDC shall win this election by the grace of God”, he asserted.



He, therefore, called on Ghanaians “who yearn to see a change in the governance of this country, to rise up and be counted for where there is a will, there is a way”, he added.

The former publisher of the Accra Daily Mail newspaper is billed to launch the book, which recounts his working relationship with former President John Mahama, who is the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, on 28 August 2020.



It is “a vignette of events”, the former High Commissioner described, adding: “It’s a book in two parts: the first part is what I call the homeland briefs and that one talks about our homeland issues, whether it is 'dumsor', whether it is the GITMO-2, whether it is the MONTIE-3, whether it is to do with our chieftaincy system and the ballot box. It’s a collection of so many things.”



Mr Mahama’s running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will be the guest of honour.

