'No prophecy would win us 2024' - Sam George cautions NDC to work hard

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Sam Nartey George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has tasked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with undertaking a robust reorganization and galvanization of its structures ahead of the 2024 General Elections.

The lawmaker in a January 1, 2023 open letter to party cautioned that 2023 will be critical to the NDC's survival and its chances at recapturing political power in 2024.



His letter on social media platforms cited recent political prophecies from the 2022 31st watchnight services and observed that the task of winning political power was not based on prophecies.



Sam George alluded to the fact that despite being a religious person who believes in prophecies, the versions recently delivered by pastors were all but empty.



"Our focus must be on reviving our Branches and empowering them to mobilise and protect the ballot.



"No prophecy would win us 2024, only hardwork, mobilisation, a crisp political message, concise communication, protecting the ballots cast at the polling station and effective and timeous result collation would win us 2024," his post read.

Read his full post below:



Dear NDC,



Welcome to 2023. I would go straight to the point. This year is critical to our survival as a Party and #Project2024.



As a student of scripture, I place premium on prophecy as GOD's express guidance to humanity. Let's be clear though, prophecy brings fresh revelation, illuminates unknown paths and does not create confusion.



None of the several prophesies from the last 2 days does any of the above. All the so called prophesies are well established and known facts to discerning political minds. Nothing revealing or illuminating on the unknown.

Our focus must be on reviving our Branches and empowering them to mobilise and protect the ballot. No prophecy would win us 2024, only hardwork, mobilisation, a crisp political message, concise communication, protecting the ballots cast at the polling station and effective and timeous result collation would win us 2024.



We shall pray and seek the face of GOD for our presumptive Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama but that would only be effective if we do the things listed above. Ghanaians would not forgive us if we fail them again.



Let's get to work in our Branches. Happy New Year Comrades! Let's go!!!



SARA