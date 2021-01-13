No revenge, I forgive Muntaka for 'beating me' - Carlos Ahenkorah

Wed, 13 Jan 2021 Source: Peace FM
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah says he does not intend to take revenge on Asawase MP, Mohammed-Muntaka Mubarak.
Muntaka gave Carlos some beatings after he snatched ballot papers during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.
Reports are rife that the Tema West MP who has been one of the main subjects of discussion after that 'chaotic election' in Parliament, will retaliate and pay Muntaka back in equal measure.
But speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, he debunked those reports saying "I forgive Muntaka"
listen to him in the video below:
Source: Peace FM
Related Articles:
- Bribery saga: The Member who was called by the judge is alive, I’ll prove evidence if need be – Muntaka
- AFAG condemns unruly conduct in Parliament
- Muntaka's dishonourable accusations must be ignored - Davis Opoku Ansah
- NDC warned of blood spillage if injuncted Assin North MP was not allowed access to parliament – MP
- Parliament approves US$162.9 million Barclays Bank loan
- Read all related articles