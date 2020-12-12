No seat for you next time – North East NPP tells NDC after a narrow escape

North East Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sulley Sambian

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has served notice to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that it would not be that lucky to have even a single seat in the North East Region having managed to grab two out of the six.

North East Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sulley Sambian who disclosed that based on the outcome of the just-ended polls, the region in both the parliamentary and presidential flipped to the other party.



He was thankful to the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the success chalked but reiterated that the NDC may not be that lucky in the next general elections.



“We proudly flipped our Region, the North East to the NPP both in the presidential and parliamentary elections. Thanks to the vice president for the effort. Next time they will not even get half seat,” he said.



Though NPP had initiated an agenda six seats which was not achieved, with a shortfall of two, they are optimistic that in subsequent elections in the future this agenda will be realised.



Meanwhile, the party currently holds the Yagaba-Kubore, Walewale, Chereponi and Yunyoo seats which were won at the polls.

However, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama in the just-ended elections, Hajia Alima Mahama lost to National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the area Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu polled 29,123 votes as against 31,524 votes for the latter respectively.



Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu and North East Regional Minister, Solomon Namliit Boar also lost his sear to Abed Bandim a former staff of the National Communications Authority.



The Minister polled 16, 684 votes as against the winner who got 18,023 votes.



In the regional computation, NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came tops with 122,742 votes representing 51.36% ahead of NDC torch bearer John Dramani Mahama who polled 112,306 representing 46.99%.



