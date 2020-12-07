No security personnel at Korania village centre polling station in Navrongo Central Constituency

Correspondence from Upper East:

Korania village centre, one of the 126 polling stations in the Navrongo Central Constituency, has been without security personnel since morning when the voting process began.



GhanaWeb learnt that no security personnel from any of the security agencies has been deployed to the polling station.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb’s Senyalah Castro revealed that calls were made the EC officials at the polling station to authorities concerning the challenge but no action was taken to address the challenge.



EC officials confided in GhanaWeb that two personnel of the Ghana Police Service visited the polling station in the morning but left shortly afterwards with assurance to return.



They said calls were later also made to the two officers but the calls went unanswered.

The officials said, "the police officers said they heard there were disturbances here and that was why they came. But they left after some few minutes and have not come back. When we called they said they were coming but have not come up to now. Now when I call they don't answer again".



Checks by our Correspondent, an hour to the end of polls, revealed that there was still no security personnel at the polling station.



The Kasena-Nankana Municipal Police Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Agyare, when contacted said a prison officer had been deployed to maintain security at the polling station.



But after he was told there was no security officer, he said he and his men would cross-check.



The Polling station has 524 total registered valid voters. Out of that number, 435 have successfully cast their ballot as at 4pm.