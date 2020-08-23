Politics

‘No sloganeering this time around’ – IMANI Africa reacts to NPP manifesto

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of IMANI Africa, Mr Franklin Cudjoe has expressed satisfaction about the fact that the NPP manifesto this time around does not contain too many ‘catchphrases’ as compared to the previous one.

According to him the way to build the country is not in sloganeering; one district one factory, one village one dam etc.



Reacting to the manifesto, he expressed content about the ‘measured tone’ of NPP’s manifesto this time around.



“It wasn’t a big bang. I was happy that sloganeering that we heard the last time is no more. Reality now has hit home.” He stated during an analysis of the party’s manifesto on Joynews.



Franklin Cudjoe believes that if Ghanaian politicians stop sloganeering their way into office, they will not struggle in fulfilling the promises made.



Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on August 22 launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.















