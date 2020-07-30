General News

No voter registration on Friday due to Eid al-Adha

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) has confirmed that there will be no registration across the nation on Friday, July 31.

The day has been declared a statutory holiday as a result of Eid al-Adha, the Muslim celebration of the sacrifice Ibrahim made to Allah as a sign of obedience.



By the announcement, the EC reverts to its original timetable.



Friday, July 31 was selected as the start for the final phase of the registration exercise, which began on Tuesday, June 30.



“In view of this, the last and final phase of the Voters Registration Exercise will take place from the 1st-6th of August 2020 as earlier scheduled.

“The public is hereby informed that the Commission will not undertake the Voters Registration Exercise on Friday the 31st of July, 2020.



“The Voters Registration Exercise will resume on Saturday the 1st of August to Thursday the 6th of August, 2020.



“The Commission apologises for any inconvenience caused by its earlier release.”

