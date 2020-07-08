Politics

Nobody will even wave at Prof Jane if she 'walks from Bukom to Makola' - John Boadu

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu thinks Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is not a popular figure.

Former President John Mahama on Monday announced the former Education Minister and University of Cape Coast’s first female Vice-Chancellor as his running mate.



The NPP thinks she is bringing nothing new but the NDC disagrees.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is reported to have said that Mahama should have settled on a different person.



“If he (John Mahama) wanted a woman, when they were mentioning some women who have demonstrable competence who have risen through this House to establish themselves firmly in the feminist [sphere], one such person could have been Hanna Tetteh. She has been an MP before, she has been a Minister of Foreign Affairs. So, she has learned the rules. So, she could have complemented President Mahama," he told the Parliamentary press corps on Tuesday, 7th July 2020.

Speaking to this, the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, John Boadu speaking in an interview on Neat FM said it will take a long time before she adjusts herself to the political terrain and to gain some popularity.



"Take her to Bukom or let her walk from Bukom to Makola and count the number of people who will wave . . . take her anywhere . . . that's not to say women are not qualified or capable," he told Maame Biama Kwafo in an interview on 'Me Man Nti' programme.





